3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $325,000

This ranch looks BRAND NEW, has been renovated w/ such current finishes & style. From the moment you drive up you will notice the crisp exterior including a brand new architectural roof and new black trim Andersen triple bay window(2021).Once inside you will appreciate the gleaming birch hardwood flooring(2016) ,vaulted ceilings, fireplace and beautiful kitchen. The vaulted kitchen offers newer Schrock soft close cabinetry w/ crown molding, a center island, glass tile backsplash and Cambria quartz counter tops. The kitchen allows easy access to dining on the deck via a new Andersen sliding door. There are new 2 panel doors, tilt in double hung windows, some bay windows, updated lighting & ceiling fans in all BRs. The primary BR suite offers a wall of closets, a great view of the yard and a private bath. The walkout lower lvl has recessed lighting and laminate floor. Updates : Arch Roof, Andersen slider & bay, elec panel (2021)HVAC(2019)carpet(2017)LL and kit(2016) deep fenced yard.