This ranch looks BRAND NEW, has been renovated w/ such current finishes & style. From the moment you drive up you will notice the crisp exterior including a brand new architectural roof and new black trim Andersen triple bay window(2021).Once inside you will appreciate the gleaming birch hardwood flooring(2016) ,vaulted ceilings, fireplace and beautiful kitchen. The vaulted kitchen offers newer Schrock soft close cabinetry w/ crown molding, a center island, glass tile backsplash and Cambria quartz counter tops. The kitchen allows easy access to dining on the deck via a new Andersen sliding door. There are new 2 panel doors, tilt in double hung windows, some bay windows, updated lighting & ceiling fans in all BRs. The primary BR suite offers a wall of closets, a great view of the yard and a private bath. The walkout lower lvl has recessed lighting and laminate floor. Updates : Arch Roof, Andersen slider & bay, elec panel (2021)HVAC(2019)carpet(2017)LL and kit(2016) deep fenced yard.
3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan’s five children, all younger than 10, died in the apartment fire Aug. 6.
They were two of four remaining veterans from the Cardinals' 2013 World Series team, but they have both struggled lately.
San Francisco claims Dean on waivers. Williams, Moroff outrighted to Memphis.
Cardinals Hall of Fame manager says games won't be shortened unless more strikes are thrown--or called. The game "is about as bad as I've ever seen it.'
Skip’s in: Cardinals hiring Schumaker as bench coach, bringing back admired leadoff hitter for Marmol’s staff
Schumaker, last with San Diego as bench coach and associate manager, will return to the club that drafted him, reuniting with close friends.
Missourians legalized medical marijuana in 2018, but the drug remains illegal at the federal level.
BenFred: Even in a blurry offseason, it's clear there are chances for Cardinals to upgrade middle-infield offense
Whether the Cardinals report to spring training on time (fingers crossed) or find what could be a promising season scarred by a work stoppage, it seems safe to say Oli Marmol’s club must come up with better middle-infield production in 2022 than the Cardinals created last season.
Garcia, McFarland, Lester and Happ seem the most appealing to try to bring back.
Lawsuit against Rams, team owner Stan Kroenke and NFL remains scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022, in St. Louis Circuit Court.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.