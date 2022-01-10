UPDATE: PROPERTY UNDER CONTRACT, 1/9 OPEN HOUSE CANCELLED. Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bed/2 bath ranch home in the heart of Manchester! Notice gleaming wood floors throughout, natural light, and open floorplan. The living room leads with ease to the dining room and kitchen with new cabinets, oversized pantry, and spacious bar. Enjoy the family room with gas fireplace and door leading to the stone patio and fenced, level yard – perfect for entertaining or children to play. The hall bathroom has been remodeled, and the master bedroom is complete with en-suite full bathroom and double closets. Host your friends and family for the big game in the fully finished basement with large family/rec room, Amini’s Galleria Bar, and wine room! Don’t miss the additional office/den and two storage areas. The newer furnace/ac and water heater are serviced regularly. This home is move in ready! Located off hwy 141 with convenient access to hwys 44 and 64/40.
3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $327,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hernandez, who was scheduled to plead guilty Monday for her role in the riots, has been arrested on suspicion of DWI for the fatal wreck Wednesday.
Council voted along party lines to approve an order requiring masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people older than 5 in public indoor spaces.
Heidi Fleiss says she’s angry that someone shot one of her cherished pet parrots with a pellet gun just before Christmas.
Federal prosecutors say an East St. Louis market has been used in a $1 million food stamp fraud.
Hospital officials say they’re running out of options as the number of sick patients and health care workers soars.
Goold: As Bonds, Clemens drop from Hall of Fame ballot, voters still face steroid conundrums, sharp criticism
Derrick Goold shares (defends?) 10 names checked on his Hall of Fame ballot and details how as steroid era recedes, other debates arrive.
President Joe Biden marked the Jan. 6 anniversary with probably the most forceful and assertive speech of his long political life.
Patients who have procedures scheduled will be contacted by BJC about postponing their appointment.
KSDK (Channel 5) reporter Michelle Li, who grew up in Missouri, reported on traditional foods for New Year’s and mentioned Korean dumpling soup.
In order to override a veto or pass an emergency clause, 109 votes are needed. The GOP caucus is down to 108 members.