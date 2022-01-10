3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $327,500

UPDATE: PROPERTY UNDER CONTRACT, 1/9 OPEN HOUSE CANCELLED. Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bed/2 bath ranch home in the heart of Manchester! Notice gleaming wood floors throughout, natural light, and open floorplan. The living room leads with ease to the dining room and kitchen with new cabinets, oversized pantry, and spacious bar. Enjoy the family room with gas fireplace and door leading to the stone patio and fenced, level yard – perfect for entertaining or children to play. The hall bathroom has been remodeled, and the master bedroom is complete with en-suite full bathroom and double closets. Host your friends and family for the big game in the fully finished basement with large family/rec room, Amini’s Galleria Bar, and wine room! Don’t miss the additional office/den and two storage areas. The newer furnace/ac and water heater are serviced regularly. This home is move in ready! Located off hwy 141 with convenient access to hwys 44 and 64/40.