Welcoming & updated 1 1/2 Story 3 Bed/2.5 Bath w/2 Car-Garage, main level Master's Suite, & partially finished lower level in Award-Winning Parkway Schools! Spacious 2-Story Living Rm w/vault ceiling, lots of natural light, & wood burning FP to enjoy during the cooler months. Warm engineered hardwd flrs throughout the main living spaces. Beautifully updated Kitchen has raised panel, soft close cabinets w/under mount lighting, accented by a subway tile backsplash and sparkling quartz countertop, handy beverage fridge & main fridge both stay. Master's suite w/two closets & attached full bath including tub/shower combo, comfort height vanity, & CT flr. Main level W/D hook ups. Upstairs includes a cozy loft, two beds, & updated full hall bath. LL has a Large Rec/Family Rm & possible Sleeping Rm or office. Deck with fully fenced back yard. Also features Dark Wood Blinds & 2 Panel White Doors. Located on a quiet not-through street. Convenient to Big Bend/Manchester. Make this your new home!
3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $329,900
