Looking for a fabulous home that backs to a lovely lake with a fountain feature minutes from 270/40/44? This property has that and more!! Located within desirable Seven Oaks subdivision with a short walk to award winning Barretts Elementary! The home is situated on a flat, fenced lot with that gorgeous view to enjoy 24/7. Home offers a large, vaulted great room with a woodburning fireplace and atrium doors which exit to a screened porch. Kitchen features white cabinetry, new stove and microwave and a 3-window bay with seating and storage. Separate dining room with another bay window, laundry room and an office (which could be a fourth bedroom) finish off the main level. Upstairs, there’s a large master bedroom with en-suite bath and two bedrooms which share a hall bath. Updates include new carpeting throughout, window replacement (09) and freshly painted interior. Send your buyers to view this great home in person!
3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $379,900
