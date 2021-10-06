3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $400,000

This 3 bed/3 bath ranch has an all-brick exterior and beautiful hardscape in the front and back. The front features a patio-like porch and beautiful landscaping. The entry, living, dining, family, and kitchen have the original wood floors throughout. The family room looks out onto the fabulous park-like backyard and opens into the spacious kitchen. In the kitchen, you'll enjoy the openness, the large amount of counter, cabinet, and pantry space, the windows overlooking the back, the shutters in the windows, and there's plenty of room for a table if you would like an eat-in kitchen. The master suite gives you privacy. The lower level has a large open family room, a full bath, a room perfect for a sleeping area, office, classroom, you name it, and lots of storage. The secluded, low-maintenance backyard is beautiful with multi-levels, several distinct spaces, and fabulous hardscape and greenery, and the yard has a sprinkler system. Please note offers will be reviewed as they come in.