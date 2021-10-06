This 3 bed/3 bath ranch has an all-brick exterior and beautiful hardscape in the front and back. The front features a patio-like porch and beautiful landscaping. The entry, living, dining, family, and kitchen have the original wood floors throughout. The family room looks out onto the fabulous park-like backyard and opens into the spacious kitchen. In the kitchen, you'll enjoy the openness, the large amount of counter, cabinet, and pantry space, the windows overlooking the back, the shutters in the windows, and there's plenty of room for a table if you would like an eat-in kitchen. The master suite gives you privacy. The lower level has a large open family room, a full bath, a room perfect for a sleeping area, office, classroom, you name it, and lots of storage. The secluded, low-maintenance backyard is beautiful with multi-levels, several distinct spaces, and fabulous hardscape and greenery, and the yard has a sprinkler system. Please note offers will be reviewed as they come in.
3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Retiring broadcaster once faced serious health problem
St. Louis-area hospitals face staffing crisis as burnout and high ‘traveler’ salaries cause nurses to leave
-
- 11 min to read
The pandemic has sent a nursing shortage that has been building over the past 10 years into dire straits, nurses and hospital administrators say.
Radio voice is retiring after 50 years in booth and battle with COVID.
Reign Restaurant will have 30 days to vacate its premises once the order is posted.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Third baseman tells the Post-Dispatch he sees ways to get better and ‘I want to do that here.’ He will remain with the team, as expected, for 2022.
BenFred: Tennessee's dismantling of Mizzou puts spotlight squarely on Drinkwitz's hiring of defensive coordinator Wilks
Mizzou's defense is one of the worst in Power Five football, and Saturday confirmed it again.
The Ritz-Carlton's new dining flagship is the first U.S. outpost of a Michelin-starred Italian restaurant.
Shifting winds and clearing skies: KMOV meteorologist Kristen Cornett, adopted at birth, is getting to know her biological family
-
- 6 min to read
Cornett, 47, met a biological sister and her bio mother in her 20s but recently has made some stunning family discoveries.
Deputy James Buchanan was on his way to work in July 2020 when he ran after carjacking suspect Wade Burgess III in North County.