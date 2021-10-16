3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $470,000

2019 York Model Home features Soaring Ceilings, Gas Fireplace w/Marble Surround, engulfed by Windows. Dining Rm flows to Living Rm & Kitchen-Large Center Isle & Stainless Steel Sink w/addl' seating! Under Cabinet Lighting, 42" Cabinetry w/Soft Close, Stainless Appliances, Tons of Counter & Cabinet Space, Coffee Bar, Walk-In Pantry. Main Fl Laundry w/pocket door leads to 3 Car Garage. Master Bedrm is Bright & Neutral w/Master Bath; Dual Adult Height Vanity, Glass Shower & Separate Tub-Access to a Walk-In Closet. Front Bedrm is Neutral w/Lg Closet & Turret-adds more sq footage! Full Bath, Oversized-Linen & Coat Closet & 3rd Bedrm on Main Level. Staircase w/Window above Landing, leads to Deep Pour, Walk-out, Lower-Lvl w/Roughed-In Bath. R-30 Ceiling Insulation, Vinyl Insul. Windows, Insul. Exterior Doors, 50 Gallon H2o Heater, Cat 6 wiring, Upgraded Trim Package, Upgraded Insul. between Living areas. Building now would cost substantially more. Take advantage of this Move-In Ready Home!