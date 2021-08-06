3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $515,000

Spacious and impressive 3 bedroom/3 bath villa conveniently located near Big Bend/141 is ready for new owners! If you didn't love cooking before, you will in this large chef's kitchen which offers custom cabinetry, granite counters, custom backsplash, a center island/breakfast bar, coffee bar, pantry and stainless appliances including an induction cooktop & hood. The vaulted great room has stone fireplace flanked by floating shelves. The coffered master suite includes a lux bath w/separate tub/shower, his/her sinks & his/her WI closets. French doors lead you to bedroom #2 which is currently being used as an office. The LL has 1100sf finished w/a bedroom, huge WI closet, full bath, family room w/fireplace & wet bar and about 900sf of unfinished space for storage/workshop/hobby area. The back yard is landscaped beautifully around the patio and is fenced in for your pets. Other special features include hardwood flooring, high ceilings and neutral paint &an abundance of natural light.