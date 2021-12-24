Gorgeous 3 BR 3 BA Luxury Villa on Private Walk-Out Wooded Lot! Brazilian Cherry Hardwood! 9 FT Ceilings on Main Level & Lower Level!HEATED FLOORS! Birch Crown, Base,Casing moldings & solid 3 panel wood doors! Chef's DREAM KITCHEN! Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, Custom Pantry! LOTS of organizers, pull out drawers, Undermount lighting & Breakfast room! So Beautiful! Huge Great room w/SO much natural light! Gas FP, lots of windows & arched French Doors lead to Oversized Maintenance Free 32 X 20 Deck built for entertaining or enjoying your quiet morning coffee time! Master Suite facing private wooded back yard, Master Bath w/Separate His & Her Sink/Vanities, Walk-In Shower, Jetted Whirlpool Tub, HEATED FLOORS, & Heated Towel Rack! 9FT Pour Finished LL w/3rd BR & Full Bath! Custom Bar! Extra attic insulation, solar-powered attic vent. Two Zone Heating & Air Conditioning!3 Car Epoxy finished garage! Tankless water Heater! Whole House Vaccuum system! 500+ Wine Capacity!
3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $725,000
