2 year Lease! Home is also listed for sale. A home that memories are made in! Enter into living room with large bay window and wood laminate flooring that runs thought out living room and large bedroom. Kitchen has 42” cabinets, stone backsplash, tile floor and trendy stainless steel appliances. Sliding door leads to patio. Large and level backyard in completely fenced with storage shed. Downstairs is the start of even more living space and could be easily finished to double your living space. Entire house has fresh paint, new flooring and is waiting for your design touches! Home is within walking distance to schools, and minutes from 270.
3 Bedroom Home in Maryland Heights - $1,425
Related to this story
Most Popular
Corner 17 in the Delmar Loop called out an Instagram influencer for his negative review after the restaurant turned down his promotional pitch.
Pujols will file for divorce after 22 years of marriage.
“My comment was that if it was toxic, it must be in the front office,” La Russa told USA Today.
'This is an outcome I never wanted to see happen,' he says in statement.
Jamie Joiner was trying to leave her relationship with a boyfriend when she, along with her older sister, Jessica, were killed.
Campaigns were marked by a conservative push against pandemic-related mask and quarantine policies, then broadened to oppose diversity and equity programs.
With Flaherty out, rotation not solidified yet. But clubhouse optimism is high
The officers said they were nearly carjacked on March 19 in the city's LaSalle Park neighborhood. On Tuesday, the prosecutor's office said the officers are under investigation for lying in a sworn statement.
For years, the teammates have traded practical jokes big, small, and smelly, but on the 10th anniversary of the most elaborate one a new dynamic: It's Coach Schumaker now.
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.