3 Bedroom Home in Maryland Heights - $1,425

2 year Lease! Home is also listed for sale. A home that memories are made in! Enter into living room with large bay window and wood laminate flooring that runs thought out living room and large bedroom. Kitchen has 42” cabinets, stone backsplash, tile floor and trendy stainless steel appliances. Sliding door leads to patio. Large and level backyard in completely fenced with storage shed. Downstairs is the start of even more living space and could be easily finished to double your living space. Entire house has fresh paint, new flooring and is waiting for your design touches! Home is within walking distance to schools, and minutes from 270.