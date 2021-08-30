3 Bedroom Home in Maryland Heights - $170,000

Centrally located and within 2020 Nat'l Blue Ribbon Award winning Rose Acres Elementary, this ranch house is ready for new owners to call it home. The enclosed carport will keep your auto covered from snow and hail and offers a built-in storage shed. Beyond the carport the patio is a great place to enjoy quiet evenings in your private, fenced yard. Inside you will find updated, double-hung vinyl windows by Anderson(2017) and hardwood floors throughout the main level. No barriers between the eat-in kitchen and living room provide that open feeling. Updated hall bath includes vanity table and beautiful onyx tub surround. The LL has been partially finished to include large family area with bar, full bathroom and a cedar closet to safely store those off-season clothes. New HWH(2019), 1yr HSA home warranty. Enjoy all the benefits of Maryland Heights including nearby Aquaport and the new Centene Community Ice Center, only minutes away from shopping, restaurants, and highways 270, 70, & 40.