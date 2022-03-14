3 Bedroom Home in Maryland Heights - $192,500

Honey stop the car! If you’ve been looking for a move-in ready, affordable home in Maryland Heights, look no further. This super-cute 3-bedroom ranch, totally renovated inside & out, is available for under $200k! Updates to this home include vinyl plank flooring in living room and bedrooms; two-panel doors throughout; updated bathroom with porcelain floor & tub-tile and more. The eat-in kitchen has all new granite tops, upper and lower cabinets, porcelain tile floor, stainless steel dishwasher, microwave and gas range. Electrical wiring has been professionally updated and new GFCI’s and LED ceiling lights installed. All three bedroom have overhead lighting. Outside you have all new Simonton windows, new vinyl siding with insulation and large partially fenced in back-yard w/ patio. All work was done with City permits and house has already passed occupancy inspection. This is truly a move-in ready home. Unfinished basement ready for your finishing touches to add even more living space.