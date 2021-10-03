3 Bedroom Home in Maryland Heights - $229,500

Wow, You will love this beautiful Ranch style home, that just sparkles. Complete renovation! Open & bright floor plan. Large Living and Kitchen / Dining room. Refinished Hardwood floors throughout living room & bedrooms on main floor. Newly painted throughout the entire main & lower floors. Kitchen/breakfast room is uplifted & renovated w/ new cabinets, new granite countertops, new sink, new stainless appliances & new flooring. Bonus room w/ additional cabinets, storage & main floor laundry room on main level.Dining room overlooks the beautiful level backyard. Both bathrooms on the main floor are updated with new bathtub, new fixtures & vanities. Lower lever is finished with rec room/great room & all new carpeting, brand new full bathroom with all new fixtures. All new light fixtures & plumbing fixtures throughout the house. Plenty of storage in this home. Located in a great Maryland Heights and accessible to schools, shopping and major highways.