3 Bedroom Home in Maryland Heights - $270,000

OPEN HOUSE CANCELLED- UNDER CONTRACT!! Relax...You Are Home!! Move right into this well maintained Ranch situated at the end of a cul de sac on almost an Acre Lot. This home features Impressive Hardwood Floors through out including ALL Bedrooms, Open Floor Plan that flows easily, Gas Fireplace, Newer Flooring in Kitchen and Guest Bathroom. Master Bedroom Suite has 2 Closets and Secondary Bedrooms are both light and Bright and have are Spacious. Kitchen includes Stainless Steel Appliances, GAS stove, PLENTY of Pantry Space and the Fridge STAYS! Enjoy having BBQ's, gatherings or just chilling by yourself on the Private Back Patio. Don't forget the Expansive Basement that is partially finished with a bar, Rec Area and an Abundant amount of storage! Property also includes a large storage shed and a SUBSTANTIAL amount of parking space! Minutes away from Shopping, Schools, Hospital, Restaurants! Don't wait or this one will be GONE!

