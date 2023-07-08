BETTER THAN NEW! Completely upgraded walk-out villa backing up to tree lined view! Open concept w/bamboo floors throughout main level & stairs, custom cabinetry in kitchen including large island w/USB outlets, quartz countertops, SS appliances incl gas cooktop, wall oven & microwave, refrigerator, hood & pantry. LR features vaulted ceiling, rustic mantle over stone FP & beautiful views. Screened porch off DR perfect for relaxing evenings! Primary suite boasts tray ceiling, barn door leading to custom bath: walk-in tiled shower, frameless glass doors, rain head & double sinks w/quartz. Custom primary closet is spacious! Laundry rm & all 3 baths have quartz countertops! Lower level w/3rd BR w/walk-in closet, family rm w/wet bar & mini fridge--perfect for entertaining! French doors lead out to patio! Close to bike trail!