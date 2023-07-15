This villa boasts dreamy custom finishes! Open floor plan is great for entertaining - combined kitchen, dining, and great room with access to covered outdoor patio. 10-foot ceilings and engineered hardwoods in the main living area. The kitchen features custom white cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, corner pantry and large center island with breakfast bar seating. Master bedroom suite has two walk-in closets as well as sizable bathroom. Lower level is a 9-foot pour with lookout windows for ideal natural lighting. Recreation space with luxury vinyl plank flooring, a third bedroom, full bathroom, and ample storage complete the lower level. Villas of Nottingham offers care-free lawn maintenance, landscaping, and snow removal. There are lots still available for custom builds! Schedule a tour today!