3 Bedroom Home in Moline Acres - $65,900

Back on the market no fault to the seller! Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom ranch with lots of closet space nested on a cozy cul-de-sac, the lower-level has a tv room, laundry room, bathroom, full kitchen, and a bedroom with a egress window waiting for your finishing touch. Covered carport and a fenced in backyard. Investors come out and take a peek you won’t be disappointed. Home is being sold “AS IS” seller to do no repairs inspections are for buyers knowledge only.