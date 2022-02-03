 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Moline Acres - $69,900

3 Bedroom Home in Moline Acres - $69,900

Back on the market no fault to the seller! Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom ranch with lots of closet space nested on a cozy cul-de-sac, the lower-level has a tv room, laundry room, bathroom, full kitchen, and a bedroom with a egress window waiting for your finishing touch. Covered carport and a fenced in backyard. Investors come out and take a peek you won’t be disappointed. Home is being sold “AS IS” seller to do no repairs inspections are for buyers knowledge only.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News