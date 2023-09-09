NEW PRICE! You cannot build a new home for the price of this amazing 1-year-old 2-story gem. Immaculate condition and ready for you to call it your own. Custom soft-close cabinets, upscale lighting, granite counters, and tons of natural light are only a few of the reasons you will fall in love with this home. The fully finished basement with a bedroom, full bath, and large family room is a great place to relax. Perched on a corner lot and close to everything you would want. The home has already passed occupancy and is ready for you to move right. Start the next chapter of your life off right with an amazing home at a great price.