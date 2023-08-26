You can not build a new home for the price of this amazing 1-year-old 2-story gem. Immaculate condition and ready for you to call it your own. Custom soft-close cabinets, upscale lighting, granite counters, and tons of natural light are only a few of the reasons you will fall in love with this home. The fully finished basement with a bedroom, full bath, and large family room is a great place to relax. Perched on a corner lot and close to everything you would want. The home has passed occupancy and is ready for you to move right in. Homes in this area go quickly so call your favorite Realtor today for a private tour. The kitchen refrigerator does not stay but the one in the garage does.