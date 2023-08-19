You can not build a new home for the price of this amazing 1-year-old 2-story gem. Immaculate condition and ready for you to call it your own. Custom soft-close cabinets, upscale lighting, granite counters, and tons of natural light are only a few of the reasons you will fall in love with this home. The fully finished basement with a bedroom, full bath, and large family room is a great place to relax. Perched on a corner lot and close to everything you would want. The home has passed occupancy and is ready for you to move right in. Homes in this area go quickly so call your favorite Realtor today for a private tour. The kitchen refrigerator does not stay but the one in the garage does.
3 Bedroom Home in O'Fallon - $269,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
If Adam Wainwright pitches like he just did at Kansas City, this would have to be his last career start, right?
Center fielder and shortstop leave Wednesday's 8-0 loss to Oakland after contusions caused by foul balls, plucking two more from an injury-rid…
Winn, 21, will likely be in the lineup Friday against the Mets as Lars Nootbaar goes on the injured list, requiring Tommy Edman to cover center field.
Advantes Development Group had a $300 million plan to turn the vacant downtown property into a hotel and apartments.
Teenagers in St. Charles County will soon be required to have parental permission or a guardian in tow to visit public libraries during some hours.