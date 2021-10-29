The curb appeal sets the tone for this charming home located in sought after Chevy Chase! The large living room offers space to cozy up near the fireplace as well as additional dining or entertaining areas. The kitchen and living room have great flow into the fantastic, light filled great room. The dining room and powder room complete the first floor layout. Upstairs you will find a spacious primary suite with plenty of storage and private bathroom plus two additional generously sized bedrooms and a large hall bathroom. The finished basement offers ample recreation space and is calling to be the perfect hang out room with a half bath and separate room that would work well for a home office. Great outdoor area with patio and plenty of green space. Two-car detached garage, newer kitchen appliances and HVAC replaced in 2019. Walking distance to Stacy Park, Old Bonhomme Elementary and restaurants. You will love living here!
3 Bedroom Home in Olivette - $550,000
