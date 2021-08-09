3 Bedroom Home in Overland - $139,900

Looking for "sweat equity"? This one owner Overland rancher offers great bones and is in need of some paint, flooring, possibly a newer kitchen or just update the current kitchen! This owner kept meticulous records on the history of this house, they even have the original "Windsor Floor Plan" and cost of the house from 1967! Basement has been waterproofed, ask your agent for all the records from MLS. (updated breaker box 2009) This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, some original solid wood floors, large eat in kitchen, screened porch off kitchen (2017), 1 car attached garage, full basement, fenced backyard w/built in gas bbq grill. Backs up to Norman Myers Park! Sellers are selling house "as is" Very convenient location within 10 min to Clayton, Westport Plaza, Florissant or Brentwood! Passed Occupancy Inspection!