 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond Heights - $2,299,000

3 Bedroom Home in Richmond Heights - $2,299,000

3 Bedroom Home in Richmond Heights - $2,299,000

Magnificent French Norman residence on 1.46 acres in Hampton Park! Superior craftsmanship & updates combine in this private sanctuary with 8748 sq ft.of living space. Architectural features include a stunning entry with winding staircase, 2 sty living room with massive fireplace, balcony, period chandeliers, terrazzo floors & formal dining room. The convenient 1st floor office could be a 4th br. The kitchen, with top of the line appliances, center island & butler's pantry with wine room, opens to the family room. Upstairs are 2 brs & a large master suite with cathedral ceiling, deluxe walk in closet, & luxurious bath. The lower level is a knock out with many dedicated spaces, work out room, rec. room, hobby area, safe room, & a 12-14 car garage! A huge new patio overlooks the amazing 60'x 90' koi pond with waterfall! Amenities incl. an enhanced security system, heated floors, generator, & partial geo thermal heating. Don't miss this unique home with meticulous attention to detail!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News