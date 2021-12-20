3 Bedroom Home in Richmond Heights - $349,900

Located in Richmond Heights and within the Brentwood School District, this Hanley Downs home is also close to Clayton and all it has to offer. The many windows on the first floor allow the sunshine to reflect off of the hardwood floors and bring ample natural lighting to flow throughout the large open spaces. The layout of the kitchen and dining room compliment each other without sacrificing space or functionality. You will love the charming and comfortable 20x16 bonus room on the first floor, which was recently carpeted. The hardwood floors continue upstairs where there are 3 bedrooms, including the master bedroom with an en suite bathroom, and additionally, another full bath. The wrap-around driveway leads you to the tuck-under 2 car garage with access to the home through the basement. This wonderful home is waiting for its perfect buyer and their finishing touches.