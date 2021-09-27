3 Bedroom Home in Richmond Heights - $357,000

Don't miss this unique three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home in a sought-after Richmond Heights neighborhood. The house has a gorgeous, remodeled kitchen, updated bathrooms, hardwood floors, a new roof, custom trim, independent HVAC systems, and solid wood interior doors. It has several unique craftsmen additions: the fireplace, a custom oak countertop, antique door, solid mahogany entry door, exposed brick wall, built-in shelving, and stained-glass windows. The kitchen has 42" cabinets, granite countertops, a pantry, exposed brick wall, and four-inch wood plank ceramic floors. The master bedroom has a large on-suite bath with a separate shower, an oversized tub with heated jets, and dual sinks. It also has a walk-in closet. In the back, you will find a large cedar deck and concrete patio surrounded by a privacy fence. The home has updated electrical, plumbing, windows, insulation, and gutters.