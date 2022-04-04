3 Bedroom Home in Richmond Heights - $369,900

Located on one of Richmond Heights' most desirable streets, 1115 Boland is the perfect blend of charm and modern updates! This lovely home offers a light filled main floor with easy flow from the living room through a historic archway to the handsome dining area. French doors off the dining room open to a fabulous recently re-stained deck that overlooks a fenced back yard-great space for relaxing or entertaining guests. The pretty white kitchen off the dining room has granite countertops and plenty of counter space. A mudroom area and a powder room off of the kitchen complete the first floor. Upstairs, you will find three bedrooms and a recently renovated full bath. Adjacent to one bedroom is great additional space with a wall of windows-perfect for a sitting room, office or a playroom. Conveniently located near Clayton and Maplewood area restaurants and shops, highway 64/40, Wash U and Forest Park.