 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond Heights - $517,900
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Richmond Heights - $517,900

3 Bedroom Home in Richmond Heights - $517,900

Write fast! Last unit in Phase 2! End unit! This is today’s style of living! High end quality construction & standard features! 2 story- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath design with 2 car Garage. Partially finished basement w/Rec Room, Family Room and Full Bathroom! Open floor Plan! Additional high end standard features incl: Aristokraft Cabinetry, Stainless GE Appliance Package, Granite & Quartz, Custom Island w/breakfast bar! Master Suite has Coffered ceilings, Luxury Bath with ceramic tile surround & shower base, Large walk in closets! Convenient 2nd floor laundry with ceramic tile floor! Laminate flooring throughout home, including the Lower Level! Wood deck included!! Close to Brentwood Promenade Restaurants, Shops and the new Richmond Heights Rec plex!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports