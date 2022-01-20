 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Saint Louis - $35,000

Charming ranch style home featuring 3 spacious bedrooms,2 baths, full basement, and nice yard. Located close to schools, shopping and major thoroughfares. This property has tons of potential and is waiting for your finishing touches. This is a Fannie Mae Homepath property.

