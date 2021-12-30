3 Bedroom Home in Saint Louis - $90,000

-
Feds threaten to take back millions in grants used to build the dormant Loop Trolley
-
Omicron has arrived: St. Louis County reports ‘blindingly fast’ surge in cases
-
Messenger: Battling the Big Lie is key to saving American democracy, Danforth says
-
‘Barefoot in Florissant’: Feds detail 3-year-hunt for drug-dealing fugitive
-
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois sheriff's deputy after two-state manhunt
Take a look at this charming brick ranch style home featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, 1.5 baths, full basement with bath, large deck and covered off street parking. Located close to amenities, and major thoroughfares. This property has tons of potential and is waiting for your finishing touches.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!