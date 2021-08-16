Beautiful tree-lined lane leads you to this lovely, spacious, light-filled ranch home with a park-like view set on a near 1/2 acre lot in Lindbergh School District. Elegant lead-glass entry door invites you into a bright foyer. Living room has a vaulted ceiling, indirect lighting and large bay window. The home's open floor plan includes dining room with wood burning fireplace, family room and kitchen. Updated kitchen features granite counter tops, subway tile, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space and pantry. Family room has a high ceiling and windows filled with natural light. Main level has two large bedrooms and full updated bath. French doors in family room access a covered deck and patio overlooking expansive yard and children's play area. Finished lower level has large rec room, 3rd bedroom, full bath, bonus room and large laundry/storage room. Outside in a fenced-in area is a storage shed. There is a second driveway on the lot perfect for RV, boat, extra vehicles.
3 Bedroom Home in Sappington - $360,000
