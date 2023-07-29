The Brady has become one of our most asked-for homes. This split floorplan features 1579 sq ft of open concept living, w two bedrooms and a hall bath on one half of the home, a private master suite on the other, and a two-car garage. This home has a large, separate laundry room, a drop zone with a bench with coat hooks. The kitchen has large cabinets, plenty of counter space, and a large island. The stainless-steel appliance package includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, and an over-the-range microwave vent hood. This master suite will not disappoint with its large bathroom featuring separate tub and shower, a double bowl vanity, and a closet sure to hold all four seasons of clothes at once! The full basement has a rough-in for a full bathroom, a passive radon system, and a LIFETIME WATERPROOF WARRANTY! The builder's warranty includes a lifetime waterproof basement, lifetime roofing shingles, lifetime LVP, and a limited warranty from the foundation to the fridge.