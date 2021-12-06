3 Bedroom Home in St Ann - $125,000

Wonderful Investment Opportunity! Newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home that offers over 1000 sq feet of finished living space. Home features updated kitchen including new cabinets, counter tops, and appliances. Newly updated bathroom, bamboo laminate flooring in the kitchen and bath, and refinished hardwood floors throughout! This home boasts a beautiful sun room and partially finished basement. Basement has a possible 4th sleeping area equipped walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Very large level fenced backyard and a detached garage.