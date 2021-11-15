3 Bedroom Home in St Ann - $138,000

This beautiful home is perhaps the most loved home you will ever find! It has been meticulously maintained & has passed occupancy inspection! Whether you are first-time home buyer, looking to downsize or interested in an investment opportunity - this lovely 3 bed,1 bath ranch home offers such promise! Features include full brick, maintenance free exterior, Newer Heater/AC; Roof; Water Heater, new 6 panel doors & so many other updates. The eat-in kitchen sparkles & opens to the dining room. Primary Bed has double closets. All appliances stay, including Washer/Dryer. Lower level is partially finished - family/entertainment area, possible sleeping area with workshop & laundry in unfinished side. Best feature - a covered & screened patio! The attached one car garage is a real plus! Backyard is lovely – level, privacy fenced & garden shed. Great location - Tiemeyer Park is around the corner and within walking distance, neighborhood is quiet & welcoming.