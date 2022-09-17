3 Bedroom Home in St Ann - $144,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION for less than $200,000!! You read that right! This home was completely rebuilt in late 2021 after a total loss due to accidental fire. The finishes are darling, and an additional half bath was added in the construction. Walk into the wide open living room and entertain guests, or watch your favorite TV show while the kitchen is close by! Brand new appliances, beautiful, shaker style cabinets, and plenty of light make this kitchen perfect for quick snacks or preparing a feast. Three large bedrooms offer plenty of storage and room for everyone to spread out. The full bath is bright and perfect for getting ready in the morning. Use the unfinished basement for storage, or finish it out and create even more entertaining space! The walk out to the flat, fenced yard is convenient for pup or moving large items in and out. The patio and covered carport offer some space to escape the sun on those hot July nights. You have to see this one to believe it!