3 Bedroom Home in St Ann - $184,900

This beautiful brick home offers sparkle & character and you are sure to want to call it "Home". Walk into the Living Room with its amazing White Oak hardwood floors & enjoy the warm open space & all the natural light from the newer windows! The kichen boasts the same hardwood floors, a Dutch back door, Corian solid surface countertop, SS gas oven, microwave, dishwasher, new refrigerator, cabinet pull handles and Breakfast Bar. The Master bedroom also has hardwood floors, recessed lighting and 2 large double closets with 6 panel doors. 2 Additional bedrooms offer overhead lights & nice size closets with 6 panel doors. Downstairs has a laundry room, workshop area an additional 1/2 bath. Be ready to entertain in the "Mid Century Feel" basement Family room/Rec Area and Game room with a Bar & built-in seats that double as storage plus a Den/Office area with Bookshelves. Outside has wonderful landscaping, iron decorations, fencing, irrigation system and a BIG detached Garage. SOLD AS IS