Welcome Home! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch with tons of curb appeal in St. Charles is move-in ready. The kitchen has been updated with beautiful countertops, custom cabinetry electric range & dishwasher (2020). Be sure to notice the gorgeous archways throughout which give this home so much character. Add'l features include fresh paint, 6-panel doors, laminate flooring & carpet in 2021! Modern bath has reglazed tub (2021). Finished lower level increases your living space with large recreation room & bar for entertaining. Basement also has bonus room with closet which can be used for your private office/den. The backyard is spacious & perfect for BBQs with family & friends. Oversized carport & extra pad to park as an added bonus! Let's not forget about A/C & insulation which was replaced in 2020. Exterior features vinyl siding & architectural roof (2020). Close to shopping, dining, schools & the new St. Charles CDC/daycare on Booneslick. Don't miss out on this one, it won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $169,900
