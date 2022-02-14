3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $175,000

3-bedroom ranch on CORNER LOT w/ FENCED YARD. NEW ROOF & FURNACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout most of main level. Living room triple window lets in WONDERFUL NATURAL LIGHT. UPDATED Kitchen features breakfast bar, GENEROUS CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS and pantry storage. Full bath in hall has updated vanity but needs new tile in the shower. Breezy ceiling fans throughout. Master bedroom features extra closet in the master bath. Dry Lower level has one room framed plus a workbench area and lots of space ideal for future finish. TONS OF STORAGE plus laundry hookups. Side door to backyard and new huge shed - great for storage and workshop. Rear patio for FRESH-AIR ENTERTAINING, overlooking large private yard with mature trees. Covered parking under large carport. Nearby historic St Charles, shopping, parks, Katy Trail, restaurants & more. Convenient location near I-70, 94 & I-370.