3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $180,000

Spacious Ranch home in a great location. This home has had the same homeowner since the 70's and They loved their home and they have many great memories here. Now it is ready for the new homeowner to make it their own. You will not want to miss the huge living room with hardwood floors that have always been covered and just waiting to be exposed and beautiful coved ceilings, The 3 bedrooms all have exposed hardwood. The home has vinyl windows, nice size closets, and the bathroom is large and just needs your touch. One of the best features of the home is the nice size main floor laundry. The lower level is a blank canvas for you imagination. The one care garage is spacious and has a garage door opener. There is a covered back patio and a fully fenced back yard.