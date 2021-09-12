Welcome home to this beautiful ranch home in St. Charles convenient to Blanchette and Jaycee Parks and shopping! This 3 bed, 2 bath home with covered parking offers 1536 sqft of total living space to entertain your guests. This home features hardwood floors, new roof and new windows. The updated kitchen boasts lovely stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances & tile floor. The Master bedroom is light-filled and offers plenty of closet space. Additionally, there are 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths with updated vanities, lighting and tile floors. You will love the cozy den with the character of the wood paneling and wood burning fireplace. You will enjoy grilling with friends or family in your nice yard with patio. Schedule your showing today before this beauty is gone!
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $195,000
