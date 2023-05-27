Three Bedroom, Two and a Half Bath Two Story in Charlestowne Crossing Neighborhood. Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout. Kitchen has 42 inch Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom Suite has 2 walk-in closets, double sink vanity and separate tub and shower. Second Floor Laundry Room. Patio in the fenced backyard has a pergola. Unfinished basement. No Pets Allowed. No Smoking Property.