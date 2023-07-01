Three Bedroom, Two and a Half Bath Home in Charlestowne Crossing Subdivision. First Floor has an Open Floor Plan with Vinyl Plank Flooring. Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, 42"Cabinets and a Breakfast Bar. Master Bedroom Suite with 2 Walk-In Closets and Master Bath has a Double Vanity. Second Story Laundry. Back Patio. No Pets Allowed. No Smoking Property.