Looking for a super rental opportunity in a great neighborhood this is the one for you. This 3 Br 2 1/2 Bath 1728 Sq ft home will meet all your needs. The open floor plans with lots of space with a separate dining area off the full kitchen. First floor has lament wood flooring. Refrigerator included. 1/2 guest bath downstairs. A large primary bedroom with 2 great size walk-in closets and full primary bathroom with separate tub/shower and toilet area. Both Bedroom 2 and 3 are great size with front views and walk in closets. A second full bathroom upstairs. All bedrooms upstairs offer carpeting. Partial unfinished basement and 2 car garage. Home has sprinkler system.