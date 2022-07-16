3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $2,850

Don't miss out on this gorgeous 3Bed/2Bath stunning Ranch home which is now available for lease. Easy access to N 5th St, Hwy 370 & Blanchette Park. Property provides a breathtaking open floor plan w/ divided Bedrooms & 9 ft ceilings. The Kitchen has custom cabinets w/crown, easy close drawers & doors, some glass fronts & pullouts, quartz countertop, sizable walk-in pantry & island w/double sink, Breakfast Bar & Stainless steel appliances which include a gas range, microwave, refrigerator & dishwasher. The Master Bath Suite has a dual sink vanity, overhead & vanity light, huge walk-in shower & large walk-in custom closet. Other features include; Laundry Room w/ Washer & Dryer, Inground Sprinkler System, Plantation Shutters in front Bedroom, 3 Car Garage and a Back Patio which is perfect for entertaining. Tenant responsible for all utilities & snow removal. Lawn care included. Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional pet deposit. Available for a September 1st, move in.