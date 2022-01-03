Lovely ranch on a half acre lot in the heart of St. Charles! This home has been lovingly maintained by the same owner for 40 yrs. The big stuff is done-many recent updates: roof ('21), driveway ('20), furnace ('17), electric panel ('20), windows, some flooring, paint, dishwasher, stainless steel gas stove & hood. As you enter through the cute covered front porch, you'll notice the unique floor plan. The front living rm was walled off to create a large office, 4th bedroom, playroom...your choice! You'll love the family rm addition in the back that is open to the kitchen and breakfast rm which are warm & cozy with a custom wood-burning stove. Door from the family rm leads outside to the large patio that overlooks the private lot which backs to trees. Both full bathrooms w/ nice updates, while still incorporating the cool retro tile. Huge unfinished basement, great for roller skating & storage! As-is sale. Tucked in a quiet neighborhood, yet just minutes to historic Main Street!
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $240,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Shannon and Gould had 84 combined years on St. Louis airwaves before their 2021 retirements.
Missouri’s governor has often tangled with news outlets over coverage he doesn’t like.
'This is a weird one because they used the home as their personal ATM,' an assistant prosecutor said. 'It's like the Oklahoma land grab.'
Federal agents agreed to rare interviews in advance of the sentencing of Gerald Fitzgerald Hunter next month to discuss the investigation, and the dangers of fentanyl.
Ray Tate, 40, of Kentucky, was arrested after multiple shootings, carjackings and robberies in Missouri and Illinois, police said.
Without standout Aijah Blackwell, the Tigers take down top-ranked Gamecocks on Lauren Hansen's last-second layup, clinching MU's first-ever win over the nation's top-ranked team.
Colder temperatures and a mix of rain and snow are possible in the area, forecasters say. That also could mean travel trouble on the roads.
Officials have until Feb. 1 to respond with a plan to reopen the tourist trolley by June 1
Temperature is forecast to be below zero at puck drop, and get colder from there at Target Field.
Beloved actress Betty White has died just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday. Here's a look at her life and career.