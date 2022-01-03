3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $240,000

Lovely ranch on a half acre lot in the heart of St. Charles! This home has been lovingly maintained by the same owner for 40 yrs. The big stuff is done-many recent updates: roof ('21), driveway ('20), furnace ('17), electric panel ('20), windows, some flooring, paint, dishwasher, stainless steel gas stove & hood. As you enter through the cute covered front porch, you'll notice the unique floor plan. The front living rm was walled off to create a large office, 4th bedroom, playroom...your choice! You'll love the family rm addition in the back that is open to the kitchen and breakfast rm which are warm & cozy with a custom wood-burning stove. Door from the family rm leads outside to the large patio that overlooks the private lot which backs to trees. Both full bathrooms w/ nice updates, while still incorporating the cool retro tile. Huge unfinished basement, great for roller skating & storage! As-is sale. Tucked in a quiet neighborhood, yet just minutes to historic Main Street!