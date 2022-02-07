3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $245,000

This perfect home belongs to a single owner since its construction. Every item shows pride of ownership. Wood parquet floors gleam. The great room is really great and included a gas fireplace and soaring vaulted ceiling with architectural cut outs for character. Kitchen is spotless with 42 in cabinets. The kitchen includes a large pantry and sliding doors to a new maintenance free deck. The master is large with a bay window for extra light. The bath has double sinks and large walk in closet. Main floor laundry off the kitchen convenient and well organized. 2nd bedroom and hall bath boast extra storage. The staircase to the lower level includes a 3rd bedroom, full bath, and rec space. Great to entertain or celebrate the holidays. OR even to have house guest stay. Small wet bar area allows for a modified kitchen if needed. Walk out to a covered patio for more room to spread out. 2 car garage and welcoming front porch. Everything you need and no maintenance.