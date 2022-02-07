Don't miss your opportunity to live in the well sought after Sunnybrook Park subdivision! Beautiful, well maintained home with lots of upgrades. This 3 beds/3 full baths with 2 sleeping areas have hardwood floors throughout the main level with new carpet (12/2021) in bedrooms and sleeping rooms. The wood burning fireplace boasts coziness, along with the multiple built-in bookshelves. The renovated kitchen has SS appliances, backsplash, white cabinets with soft-close doors and drawers, with beautiful granite countertops. The french doors lead to the flat backyard with a deck and a full fence. The basement consists of 2 large sleeping areas, rec room, and storage room.
3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $270,000
