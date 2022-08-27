3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $279,000

This move-in ready and two-year young home is darling inside and out! The exterior brick, siding and color palette is bright and pops for perfect curb appeal! Open concept main floor flows from kitchen to living room for easy living and gathering. Walk out from the light and bright eat-in kitchen to the big and level backyard. The homeowners have improved the outdoor living space with an expansive patio roomy enough for both dining and lounging furniture. Step down to the extension, which is the perfect place to relax around a fire pit and enjoy the views of the surrounding farm fields. This McBride Arlington features 3 bedrooms on the second floor, providing added versatility to the floor plan. The primary suite is spacious and includes dual walk-in closets and a full bath. Two additional bedrooms and a full hall bath can be found on this floor, as well. Enjoy a short walk to the neighborhood playground., and it is just minutes to all that the New Town area has to offer.