3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $285,000

Open, bright and sunny home located in the highly desirable Charlestowne Crossing Neighborhood. Open floor plan features a lovely Fireplace with Granite Mantel overlooking the Large Living Room Windows. The Kitchen area comes complete with Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Custom Cabinets, and Breakfast/Dining Room. Surround Sound on main floor and basement for your listening pleasure! High Speed Internet for those who work from home. Walk out to private, level yard with large custom patio. Large Master Bedroom Suite with Double Sink, Garden Tub and Shower as well as two large walk-in closets! Two more good size bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets. Includes fully finished basement and additional full bath! Laundry located on 2nd floor for ease of use! Concrete Driveway with Extended Width for extra vehicles! Fabulous Family Friendly neighborhood that features walking trails and parks. Close to New Town and Old Towne St. Charles. Fabulous location!