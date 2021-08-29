3 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $304,900

Welcome home to Charlestowne Landing, a new homes community by Fischer and Frichtel in St. Charles! Located off Hwy 370 adjacent to New Town, this community features lakes, playgrounds, gazebos & walking trails. As one of Fischer and Frichtels Vista Lifestyle™ Communities, Charlestowne Landing offers a collection of villa-style ranch, 1.5 & 2-story plans ranging from 1,090-2,113 s/f, all with grounds maint provided for a low monthly fee. The exteriors are inviting w/a light Craftsman flair, carriage style garage doors, partial brick facades, arch shingles, full yard sod, prof landscape & an irrig system included on every home. Features include stylish Kitchens, 42 “ cabinets, Whirlpool appl, W/I closets, double bowl vanity in the Mstr Suite, R 38 ceiling insulation, Trane energy effic furnace, Low E windows, prof termite treatment, Pest Shield insect control system & 50 gal water htrs. Enjoy easy access to Hwy 370, restaurants, parks, recreation, Historic Main St & Lambert Int airport.