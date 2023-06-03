Welcome to this 3-year young McBride Arlington Style home in Charlestowne! Upon entering, you are greeted into an inviting and open floor plan. The family room boasts a beautiful gas fireplace and is open to the kitchen. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, large pantry, quartz counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. A powder room off the foyer rounds out the main level. Upstairs is sure to impress with a primary suite that's spacious and includes dual walk-in closets and ensuite. Two additional bedrooms with w/i/c, a full hall bath and loft finish out upstairs. The partially finished LL features a spacious family room, full bathroom, and 2 utility closets. Outside offers a fully fenced yard, composite deck, and beautiful views of the surrounding farm fields. A short walk to the neighborhood playground, and it is just minutes to all that the New Town area has to offer. Don't miss out on this perfect, move in ready home! Schedule your showing today!